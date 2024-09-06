DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Up 5.6%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 74,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 548,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

