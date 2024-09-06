Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lowered to “Hold” at Daiwa America

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after purchasing an additional 95,081 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

