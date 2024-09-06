Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.58 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.600 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.69. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

