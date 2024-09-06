Douglas Antony Guzman Sells 15,000 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$4,125.

Douglas Antony Guzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total transaction of C$1,646,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16.

RY stock traded down C$0.42 on Friday, hitting C$163.68. 1,176,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,638. The stock has a market cap of C$232.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$152.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$143.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$166.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$161.57.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

