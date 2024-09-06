Douglas Antony Guzman Sells 15,000 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$4,125.

Douglas Antony Guzman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total transaction of C$1,646,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 11th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

RY stock traded down C$0.42 on Friday, hitting C$163.68. 1,176,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,638. The stock has a market cap of C$232.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$152.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$143.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$166.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.8601286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$161.57.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

