Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 207.02% from the company’s previous close.

Draganfly Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ DPRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 303.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,845.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Draganfly

About Draganfly

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly Inc. ( NASDAQ:DPRO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.43% of Draganfly at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

