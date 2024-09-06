Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPROGet Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 207.02% from the company’s previous close.

Draganfly Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ DPRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPROGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 303.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,845.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Draganfly

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPROFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.43% of Draganfly at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

