ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading 2.3% Higher

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. 16,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 119,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

ECARX Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $591.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.