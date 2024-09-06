Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECOR

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ECOR stock opened at GBX 62.40 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.79. Ecora Resources has a one year low of GBX 54.20 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 114.40 ($1.50). The company has a market cap of £155.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($63,116.37). In other Ecora Resources news, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,723.87). Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($63,116.37). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 183,083 shares of company stock worth $12,906,225. Insiders own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.