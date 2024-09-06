Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($63,116.37). In other Ecora Resources news, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,723.87). Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($63,116.37). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 183,083 shares of company stock worth $12,906,225. Insiders own 22.78% of the company’s stock.
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.
