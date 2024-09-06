Edelcoin (EDLC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.20 Billion

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Edelcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edelcoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edelcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.20 billion and approximately $9.08 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000098 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Edelcoin

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,544,028.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12337107 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,457,204.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

