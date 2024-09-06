Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,634.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,070 shares of company stock worth $3,963,638. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $506,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,111 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $137.54. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

