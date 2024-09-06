Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LLY opened at $915.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $896.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $826.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.62 billion, a PE ratio of 134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.