Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.60

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 129625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Enel Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enel SpA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

