EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$113.00 at CIBC

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$113.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.56.

EQB Stock Up 1.5 %

EQB stock traded up C$1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$96.44. 21,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,596. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. EQB has a twelve month low of C$66.41 and a twelve month high of C$98.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$95.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.62.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$325.00 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities research analysts expect that EQB will post 12.5994695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

