Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zscaler, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Zscaler in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.32. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $146.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Zscaler by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

