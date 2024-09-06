Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zscaler, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Zscaler in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.32. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $146.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Zscaler by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.