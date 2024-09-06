Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $51.14 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $51.14 million and approximately $300,217.77 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,353.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.73 or 0.00554275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00117781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00313951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00038028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00082398 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,304,300 coins and its circulating supply is 77,304,372 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.