Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $51.19 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $51.19 million and $317,119.26 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,825.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.15 or 0.00546631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00117262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00302897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00032163 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00081585 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,308,572 coins and its circulating supply is 77,308,884 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

