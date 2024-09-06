ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.60

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 48032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ESS Tech from $1.15 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.74.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESS Tech by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
