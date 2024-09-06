ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.60

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 48032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ESS Tech from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ESS Tech from $1.15 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWH

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESS Tech by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.