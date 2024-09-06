ETF Store Inc. Purchases 1,475 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,465,000 after buying an additional 402,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after buying an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,604,000 after buying an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37.

