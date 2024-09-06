ETF Store Inc. Sells 2,804 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ETF Store Inc. lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,648,000 after buying an additional 5,607,517 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after buying an additional 3,470,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $331,831,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $200,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,033,906,000 after buying an additional 1,362,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,562.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

