Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 276,858 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 161,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$94.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

