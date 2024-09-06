Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,052,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 421% from the previous session’s volume of 4,234,100 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $3.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 5.66.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
