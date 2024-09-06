Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,052,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 421% from the previous session’s volume of 4,234,100 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $3.43.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 5.66.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.