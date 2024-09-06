Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 323,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 20,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.82. 258,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,218,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.77 and a 200 day moving average of $181.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

