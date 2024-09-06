Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.24.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.66. The company has a market cap of C$195.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.35). The firm had revenue of C$9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6058577 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

