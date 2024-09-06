Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 166,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 112,929 shares.The stock last traded at $60.02 and had previously closed at $60.03.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

