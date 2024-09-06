Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,190,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 634% from the previous session’s volume of 706,924 shares.The stock last traded at $24.31 and had previously closed at $24.37.
Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.
Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
