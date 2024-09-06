FIH group (LON:FIH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 253 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.33). Approximately 9,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 2,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.20).

FIH group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,581.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.71.

FIH group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.25. FIH group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,875.00%.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

