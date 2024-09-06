Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Sells £12,343.75 in Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04), for a total value of £12,343.75 ($16,231.10).

Filtronic Stock Down 1.3 %

FTC stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £168.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,700.00 and a beta of 0.87. Filtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.50.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

