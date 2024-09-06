Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Sells £12,343.75 in Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04), for a total value of £12,343.75 ($16,231.10).
Filtronic Stock Down 1.3 %
FTC stock opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £168.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,700.00 and a beta of 0.87. Filtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.50.
