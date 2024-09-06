Financial Analysis: BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) and BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and BANDAI NAMCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors -1.42% -1.65% -1.21% BANDAI NAMCO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors 0 0 0 0 N/A BANDAI NAMCO 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Johnson Outdoors and BANDAI NAMCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and BANDAI NAMCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $583.32 million 0.65 $19.53 million $0.47 78.30 BANDAI NAMCO N/A N/A N/A C$60.81 0.18

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than BANDAI NAMCO. BANDAI NAMCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Outdoors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BANDAI NAMCO beats Johnson Outdoors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The Camping segment provides consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through specialty stores, sporting goods stores, internet retailers, and direct to consumers. The Watercraft Recreation segment offers kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under Old Town and Carlisle brands. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, such as regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, and public safety units. It sells its products through websites. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing. The company plans, develops, and distributes network and PC content, home video games, internet-based online games, and other software and services; provides visual substrates, online distribution platforms, services for IP fans, after-sales services, indoor-use recreation products, and pre-owned amusement machines and products; plans, produces, and sells amusement machines; and plans and operates entertainment facilities. In addition, it provides animation, visual, and music content; artist discovery and development services; produces live events; plans and produces TV animation programs; and manages restaurants; and production and agency operations in sports entertainment. Further, the company is involved in the distribution, customs brokerage, product inspection, product manufacturing support, truck freight, industrial waste collection and transportation, logistics management, warehouse operations, and vehicle maintenance activities; procurement, import, and export of toys; and administration and management of copyrights and other rights. The company was formerly known as NAMCO BANDAI Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. in June 2014. BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

