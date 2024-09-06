First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FBMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.93. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Petiole USA ltd lifted its position in First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,197,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

