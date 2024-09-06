First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Up 0.8%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.50. 117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76.

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

