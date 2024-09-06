First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.79

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1766891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,423,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

