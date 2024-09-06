First Western Trust Bank Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $554.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $549.19 and its 200 day moving average is $544.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

