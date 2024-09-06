First Western Trust Bank Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,034 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

