First Western Trust Bank Sells 10,720 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

