First Western Trust Bank Sells 15,109 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

ORCL opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The firm has a market cap of $393.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

