First Western Trust Bank Sells 7,412 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

