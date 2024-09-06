Flare (FLR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.20 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $666.93 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,459,871,845 coins and its circulating supply is 46,435,710,185 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,519,412,689.92691 with 46,423,614,977.340866 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01468466 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,747,767.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

