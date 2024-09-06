Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 3.6 %
Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flexible Solutions International
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.