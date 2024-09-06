Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 3.6 %

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.