Florin Court Capital LLP Sells 600 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Florin Court Capital LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $213.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.