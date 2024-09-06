Fluent Financial LLC Takes $774,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 345,317 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,882,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 184,442 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.56. The company had a trading volume of 507,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,358. The company has a market capitalization of $197.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

