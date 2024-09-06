Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

