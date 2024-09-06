Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 7,319,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 54,083,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,001,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,543,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

