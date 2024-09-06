Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.17. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 566,230 shares.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

About Fossil Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fossil Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 581,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

