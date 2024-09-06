Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.17. Fossil Group shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 566,230 shares.
Fossil Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.19.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Fossil Group
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
