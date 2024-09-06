Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Novartis by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Novartis Profile



Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

