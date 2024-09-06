Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.00 and last traded at C$7.90. Approximately 4,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.
Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.79, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.90.
Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.