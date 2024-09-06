FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Laurentian Bank of Canada Issued By Raymond James (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LB. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.45 and a one year high of C$38.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently -671.43%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

