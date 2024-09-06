FY2024 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Lifted by Analyst

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report released on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.