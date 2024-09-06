GAP (NYSE:GAP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.
