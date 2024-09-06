George Weston (TSE:WN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $223.26

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$223.26 and last traded at C$222.73, with a volume of 23727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$220.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$229.67.

Get George Weston alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WN

George Weston Stock Performance

George Weston Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of C$29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$211.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.51, for a total transaction of C$1,092,546.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,300 shares of company stock worth $136,049 and sold 11,454 shares worth $2,491,082. 59.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.