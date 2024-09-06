GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 4.9%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $20.01. 266,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,405,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis upgraded GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.82.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,891,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,638,960.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,891,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,638,960.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,964 shares of company stock worth $14,444,329 over the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.