Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 1,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Glucose Health Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Glucose Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.