Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 1,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Glucose Health Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.
Glucose Health Company Profile
Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glucose Health
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.